How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode eight, Chris discusses what it was like interviewing Martin Scorsese (and why the interview didn't end up on the podcast), reporter Jacob Stolworthy talks to Jessica Chastain about what she looks for in a role and how she thinks about her filmography, and colleague Jack Shepherd joins Jacob for a joint plea for listeners to check out HBO's critical darling The Leftovers.

Listen to it below, subscribe on iTunes and podcasts apps here and follow the podcast @kernels and host @ChristophHooton on Twitter. You can find early episodes with Matthew McConaughey, Sir Patrick Stewart and more here.