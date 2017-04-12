Kernels podcast episode 5: How will we consume TV and film in the future? We asked Netflix

How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode five, we consider how films and TV might be consumed in the future, whether we really are witnessing the death of the cinema and what studios are doing about the sea change in people's viewing methods. Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings and CCO (Chief Content Officer) Ted Sarandos help us pick through this.

