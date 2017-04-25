How do films make you feel? The Independent gets personal about cinema and TV with actors, directors, cinematographers and other people from the continually evolving world of "content" in a new fortnightly podcast hosted by Culture Editor Christopher Hooton.

In episode six, Chris catches up with colleague Clarisse Loughrey on the Star Wars Celebration event that just took place in Orlando, Florida and what it says about Disney's dominance. Later, Warren Beatty drops into discuss returning to film after 15 years and writing, directing, co-producing and starring in a movie at the age of 80. The Hollywood legend discusses his latest feature, Rules Don't Apply, parallels between himself and Howard Hughes and how the film industry has changed.

Listen to it below, subscribe on iTunes and podcasts apps here and follow the podcast @kernels and host @ChristophHooton on Twitter. You can find early episodes with Matthew McConaughey, Sir Patrick Stewart and more here.