When it comes to cinematic monsters, isn't bigger always better?

That's the question answered by Warner Bros.' Kong: Skull Island, spelling a brand new take on the iconic giant ape - except this time he's 104ft tall, completely outsizing his Empire State Building-climbing compatriots.

A part of the same cinematic universe inhabited by the titular creature of Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla film, with the pair set to eventually meet in 2020's Godzilla vs King Kong, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts here dials things back to the 1970s for some Vietnam-flavoured, retro kicks.

The film bands together a diverse team of explorers who set out to an uncharted island in the Pacific that promises to hold a deadly secret, as they soon cross paths with the mythic Kong.

It stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar winner Brie Larson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero.

