London Film Festival 2016: 9 films to look out for from La La Land to Paterson

Step aside, Sundance, Cannes and Berlinale - it's the turn of London to welcome the cream of cinema's crop for its annual film festival, now in its 60th year.

Over the course of the next 16 days, London will be welcoming filmmakers from country's far and wide who are presenting the most-talked about films from this year's festival circuit.

Whittling down the extensive programme is no mean feat, but we've done just that: below are just nine flms you should attempt to seek out over the next fortnight.

Early Oscars 2017 contenders







18 show all Early Oscars 2017 contenders

































1/18 The Birth of a Nation Parker wrote, produced, directed and stars in in this historical drama about Nat Turner, who led the Virginia slave rebellion in 1831. If he isn’t at least nominated for most of the Oscars out there, it will be a shock, especially after Fox bought the global film rights for $17.5 million at Sundance in the largest deal ever seen at the festival. The Birth of a Nation went on to win the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award after earning the “most enthusiastic standing ovation of the year”. Expect big things come its release on 7 October.

2/18 Silence Martin Scorsese’s passion project since 1991 is yet to receive a release date but rumours abound that it will be out in time for the Oscars. Based on a novel of the same name by Japanese author Shusaku Endo, the story centres on two Jesuit missionaries sent to 17th century Japan to spread Christianity and find their mentor Once there, they endure brutal persecution at the time of Kakura Kirishitan (‘Hidden Christians’) following the defeat of the Shimabara Rebellion. Silence sounds weighty, intense and full of hard-hitting promise.

3/18 Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi director Ang Lee has narrowly missed out on a Best Picture win twice now but this adaptation of Ben Fountain’s acclaimed novel could be the film that finally wins him some overdue glory. The cast includes Kristen Stewart and Vin Diesel with newcomer Joe Alwyn in the lead as 19-year-old soldier Billy, who is brought home for a victory tour after serving in Iraq. Told in flashbacks, the drama reveals the horror of what really happened to his squad in contrast to America’s flashy, patriotic perceptions. Out here 6 January.

4/18 A United Kingdom Oyelowo plays Prince Seretse Khama, inaugural Botswana president from 1966 to 1980, in this follow-up to 2015’s Belle. Films about real life people often hold clout with the Academy when done well and with Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike playing Khama’s eventual wife Ruth Williams, A United Kingdom should pull in cinemagoers. Khama sparked a global stir when he married the white Londoner in the late Forties and the first pictures from the movie promise beautiful costumes and cinematography. A United Kingdom will open the London Film Festival before its general release on 25 November.

5/18 Loving Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton star as Mildred and Richard Loving in this historical drama about an interracial couple sentenced to prison in Virginia in 1958 for the crime of getting married. Out here just in time for the Oscars on 3 February. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, Loving earned positive reviews from critics when it competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and received a standing ovation for understated, strong performances.

6/18 Manchester by the Sea One of the best scripts co-producer Matt Damon had ever read, this tragedy about an uncle who is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies while trying to reconcile with his ex-wife stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and newcomer Lucas Hedges. It was bought at Sundance by Amazon for $10 million and arrives in the UK on 13 January.

7/18 Nocturnal Animals Designer Tom Ford has cinematic strings to his bow, as proved with 2009’s Venice premiere The Single Man. He’s back in the chair for this drama-thriller starring Amy Adams as a remarried art gallery owner whose ex-husband’s violent new book begins to haunt her. Jake Gyllenhaal, Isla Fisher and Armie Hammer also star. Due in UK cinemas on 4 November.

8/18 The Light Between Oceans Michael Fassbender stars alongside last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner Alicia Vikander in the big screen adaptation of ML Stedman’s 2012 novel of the same name. Derek Cianfrance is the man behind the camera for this story about a lighthouse keeper war veteran who rescues a baby girl with his wife after she washes up on an adrift rowboat. Then, in steps another Oscar winner, Rachel Weisz, as the woman who threatens to break their happy family apart. Out in the UK on 4 November - bring tissues.

9/18 American Pastoral Ewan McGregor makes his directorial debut with this period adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel American Pastoral. The drama - set in the 60s - centres on a successful businessman (McGregor) whose missing daughter (Dakota Fanning) is accused of a violent bombing in post-war America. Out in the UK on 11 November.

10/18 Queen of Katwe Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding) is the director behind this long-awaited biopic of Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi. That Mutesi is played by 12 Years a Slave Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o is reason enough to anticipate this Disney-produced film, out here 21 October. Disney

11/18 Free Fire Ben Wheatley’s new action thriller will close the London Film Festival. Set in Massachusetts in the late Seventies, Free Fire stars Oscar-winning Room actress Brie Larson in the lead alongside Cillian Murphy. It follows the ‘heart-stopping game of survival’ after shots are fired during a meeting between Justine, two Irishmen and two arms dealers who are selling them a stash of guns. Expect ‘blood, sweat and irony’ with bravura filmmaking from the High-Rise director. Reaches UK cinemas sometime in 2017.

12/18 Paterson Jim Jarmusch’s Palme d’Or contender sees Adam Driver take the lead as a bus driver poet from Paterson, New Jersey. Each night after work, he has dinner with his wife Laura before walking his dog (2016’s Palm Dog winner) to the bar for one beer. Then one day, a small disaster strikes.

13/18 The Founder Michael Keaton has starred in the last two Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman. Here, he takes on the role of ruthless McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, with the film telling the story of the fast food empire’s origins. The ambitious entrepreneur on a journey to theme didn’t end so well for last year’s Joy, so it remains to be seen whether The Founder can live up to expectations as an Oscars contender. Out here 30 September. The Weinstein Company

14/18 Sully Clint Eastwood returns with Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, about the hero pilot who, in 2009, successfully landed his plane along the Hudson River after it was disabled by a flock of geese, saving all 155 crew and passengers. Tom Hanks takes the lead as Chesley Sullenberger in a biopic that sounds like it could tick a lot of Oscars boxes. Based on the autobiography Highest Duty, the thriller marks Eastwood’s first directorial effort since 2014’s American Sniper. Out 2 December.

15/18 Jackie Pablo Larrain directs Oscar winner Natalie Portman as late first lady and fashion icon Jacqueline Kennedy in what he has promised will not be another ‘classic biopic’. Set in the days immediately after John F Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, the film sparked great excitement among distributors after a seven-minute promo screened at Cannes. Release date unknown at this stage.

16/18 The Girl on the Train The Help’s Tate Taylor is in the director’s chair for ‘this year’s Gone Girl’ about a troubled woman who becomes embroiled in a murder case after developing a fixation on a beautiful couple from her commuter train. Expect a film pulsating with creepy, voyeur vibes, a la Rear Window, based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling thriller. Out in the UK on 7 October.

17/18 Florence Foster Jenkins Meryl Streep has been widely praised for her turn as the 1940s New York heiress who couldn’t sing (and we mean really couldn’t sing) yet somehow became an opera singer with the help of her patient husband St Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant) and pianist Cosme McMoon (Simon Helberg). Directed by two-time Academy nominee Stephen Frears, the film proved heartwarming and inspiring upon its release earlier this year and was embraced by both film lovers and critics.

18/18 Christine Rebecca Hall set Sundance ablaze in January, earning five-star reviews for ‘the performance of her career’ in Christine, about the news anchor who killed herself live on air in 1974 after suffering from depression. Yet to receive a UK release date, Christine arrives in US cinemas in October, with Antonio Campos also one to watch for directorial accolades come awards season. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

La La Land

Damien Chazelle loves the classics: that's the overarching thought you'll acknowledge leaving the cinema having seen La La Land. That you'll be doing so with a large smile etched onto your face is a testament to his ambition. This is Chazelle's first film since the impeccable Whiplash and it pits aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) opposite Ryan Gosling's jazz enthusiast; it's a film that won't make you nostalgic for the past so much as glad you're in the present.

Manchester by the Sea

Kenneth Lonergan's first film since 2011's Margaret - and his third in 16 years - is a sobering tale centred on grief (unsurprising - this is Lonergan, after all). Casey Affleck plays Lee Chandler, an inhibited soul who returns home following his father's death. The unhurried direction, snowcapped Bostonian landscape and Affleck's showstopping performance all make this a must-see.

Toni Erdmann

It may not have won the top prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival, but that hasn't prevented German comedy Toni Erdmann from becoming the film on everybody's lips. A simple tale following a father attempting to reconnect with his wayward daughter, it's doubtful any other film this year will make you laugh as hard. If Toni Erdmann serves as anything, it's a note that writer-director Maren Ade is one to watch.

Paterson

Jim Jarmusch - the filmmaker behind such delights as Broken Flowers and Only Lovers Left Alive - returns with what could well be his masterpiece. A tale about the banality of routine, Paterson stars Adam Driver as Paterson, a bus driver based in the city of Paterson. The film unfolds at its own leisure, split up into days of the week, and is set apart by the way it depicts the protagonist's struggles to be set apart.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Troll Hunter director André Øvredal is back with a high-concept chamber piece following father-and-son coroners (Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch) who, while conducting an autopsy on a homicide victim, are fed secrets relating to her murder. The Autopsy of Jane Doe is predestined for 'cult classic' status.

Elle

If Isabelle Huppert's name isn't mentioned come awards season, be surprised. Elle has been receiving plenty of positive talk since its unveiling at this year's festival circuit, and rightly so. From director Paul Verhoeven, Huppert stars as the eponymous character who gets caught pup in a game of cat and mouse as she attempts to track down the man who raped her.

Una

An adaptation of David Harrower's 2005 play Blackbird, this drama places Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn front and centre as two people with a history that needs confronting; to say anything more would be to detract from the story's ambiguity. An assured debut from Benedict Andrews - Una signals strong things to come.

The Wailing

Don't let its amalgamation of genres or epic running time (2 hours 36 minutes) deter you - The Wailing has been touted as a secular cinemagoing experience. The plot of this Korean chiller is simple: a stranger arrives in a small village and, soon after, a mysterious sickness begins to spread. Destined to be much-discussed.

Free Fire

Ben Wheatley films are being released in as blisteringly a manner as the events of his films. If you thought High-Rise as his highest-profile film to date, think again - the British director is back with Free Fire, an American-set caper cut from the same cloth as Martin Scorsese (he produces). Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Jack Reynor are just three of an impressive ensemble who look like they're having the time of their lives under Wheatley's tutelage.

The BFI London Film Festival starts today and runs until Sunday 16 October. To check ticket availability, visit here.