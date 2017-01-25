The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this week, seeing La La Land equal Titanic’s record 14 nominations.

Damien Chazelle’s early masterpiece won’t get a clean sweep at the ceremony though, with strong competition in the acting categories from Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck, Fences’ Viola Davis, Jackie’s Natalie Portman and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, and good bets in the technical categories from Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge.

In the video above, The Independent’s film team (Christopher Hooton, Jack Shepherd, Clarisse Loughrey and Jacob Stolworthy) chew over who will win, who should win and the surprise nominations and snubs.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

Here are the 2017 nominations in full:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootropolis

FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ Made in America

The 13th

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight