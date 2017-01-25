The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced this week, seeing La La Land equal Titanic’s record 14 nominations.
Damien Chazelle’s early masterpiece won’t get a clean sweep at the ceremony though, with strong competition in the acting categories from Manchester by the Sea’s Casey Affleck, Fences’ Viola Davis, Jackie’s Natalie Portman and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, and good bets in the technical categories from Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge.
In the video above, The Independent’s film team (Christopher Hooton, Jack Shepherd, Clarisse Loughrey and Jacob Stolworthy) chew over who will win, who should win and the surprise nominations and snubs.
The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 26 February with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.
Here are the 2017 nominations in full:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
DIRECTING
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootropolis
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ Made in America
The 13th
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
