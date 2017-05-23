Redoubtable's Louis Garrel: 'I changed everything: my hair, I put on glasses. I was very focused. I wanted to be a good interpreter of Jean-Luc Godard'

His socialist credo may not like it but in world cinema there is a director who is first above equals: Jean-Luc Godard. The French icon revolutionised cinema with his French New Wave movies that brought his art form into the modern era.

At the Cannes Film Festival his status is such that he is treated like he can walk on water. That’s despite the fact that these days Godard refuses to promenade along La Croisette. He didn’t come in 2014 to pick up a prize for Adieu au langage, and he refused the honour of being President of the Jury when asked by Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux.

Nonetheless, Cannes will always be associated with the director who in 1968 forced the festival to end early, getting on stage alongside fellow director Claude Lelouche to announce that in solidarity with the workers and students that it would be wrong for the festival to take place while the demonstrations took place on the street. And close it did. And then there are all the great films that he has premiered in the south of France over the decades.

Even though Godard holds Cannes in contempt, having said in interviews before he went to his hermitage in Switzerland that the Cannes Film Festival is not about cinema but publicity, the critical corps, especially the more long-toothed adore him.

Actor Garrel (left) and director Michel Hazanavicius (right) attend the 'Redoubtable photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival ( Getty Images)

This year is the 70th anniversary of the festival and since the maestro won’t come to Cannes what better way to celebrate than with a movie about the festival’s most famous son made by The Artist director Michel Hazanavicius?

Except that the last French director to win an Oscar seems to have read the wrong script. Instead of making hagiography about Godard, he’s made a movie about the Breathless director that seems to be in the spirit of Francois Truffaut’s sentiment that if Godard ever made an autobiographical film, the fitting title might be Once a Shit, Always a Shit.

Many of the critics at Cannes baulked. The reviews have been middling for the comedy based upon the 2015 book, Un an après (One Year Later), by Godard’s ex-wife Anne Wiazemsky, the actress who starred in Robert Bresson’s Au Hasard Balthazar, before being snapped up by Godard at home and at work in La Chinoise.

The gist of the film is that Godard became so pretentious around 1968 when he reinvented himself as a political filmmaker with La Chinoise that he neglected all relationships, except of course for the one he had with himself.

Jean-Luc Godard with his now ex-wife Anne Wiazemsky who wrote the book 'Un an après' which the film 'Redoubtable' is based on (Rex)



The result is Redoubtable, a movie told with a wink. And what better way to wink at the audience then casting French heartthrob Louis Garrel as the Godard of cinema.

Garrel’s dad Philippe is a leading light of the French New Wave, a contemporary of Godard, who some would argue made movies just as pretentiously. While Louis as an actor, and more recently as a director - his first feature Two Friends debuted at Cannes last year - has always chosen films or written scripts that put Godard on the mantle.

The young Garrel came to the world’s attention when he starred in Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, set against the backdrop of the May 68 demonstrations and is an ode to the French New Wave that includes a scene that re-enacts the famous scene from Godard’s Bande à part in which the characters race around the Louvre.

So what made him want to play one of his heroes? “At the beginning I didn’t want to do it,” says the 33-year-old Parisian. “When Michel told me that he had a project about Godard, I said to myself that it’s impossible. I was too shy. I was too shocked. Why make a movie about Godard?”

Garrel in Bernardo Bertolucci's 'The Dreamers'



Hazanavicius was insistent: “He told me that it was an adaptation of Anne’s book and I became more open about the subject and then he sent me the script and I was angry, because I liked it. Damn!”

Garrel is sitting in front of his computer with the electronic cigarette that he is holding connected to it via the USB key. He puffs and continues, “I liked the comic way that it was done, even if I didn’t agree about everything, but I think it’s a good subject, told about a very specific period of his life. I said OK, lets do it.”

But in poking so much fun at Godard, isn’t the movie being a bit mean? This gets Garrel animated, “If you think Godard makes a movie to be loved, or wants to be loved, then you don’t know Godard,” he says. “He would provoke with his films, test the limits, fight all the time and argue. This I know because I know a lot about him. The movie is playing with this idea of Godard. I don’t think it is mean.”

I’ve met Garrel many times and always got on well with him. His love for cinema has always been mixed with a desire to have fun and make a joke and here he’s bringing that side of him to a movie. Knowing this and of his admiration of people that are willing to rebel and go against the flow, it makes perfect sense when Garrel adds that he doesn’t see it as a criticism of Godard.

He is also appearing in 'Ishmael's Ghost' alongside Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cannes Film Festival



“I see a portrait of something that many people don’t, I see a hero,” states Garrel. “If you want to do a movie about Godard that is kind and gentle, then you are going to be wrong. That will not be funny.”

It’s also a very different performance from Garrel, who also appeared in the opening night film of the festival Ismael’s Ghost alongside Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg. In Redoubtable Garrel is transformed, his dark think hair hacked away to the receding hair line of the French director, the iconic glasses put on, and he moves around the screen with less haste.

“Maybe it’s the first time that I do mimicry,” before he remembers, “I did it a little bit of mimicry in Bertrand Bonello’s Saint Laurent [when he played Jacques de Bascher], but this is the first time that it’s not me at all. I change everything: my hair, I put on glasses, even physically because I was very stressed making the film. I was very concentrated as wanted to be a good interpreter of Jean-Luc.”

And Garrel manages to capture Godard. It’s a terrific impersonation. Although I’m surprised when he tells me that he’s never met Godard, as I was sure that growing up he might have popped over to see his father.

His admiration for Godard meant that he came up against the director’s lesser opinion of the man upon occasion. “Michel is a Montagu and I’m a Capulet. Especially on a subject like this it’s better to have somebody who can contradict you. He’s not taking Godard as religion.”

It’s also the story of a love affair gone wrong, Garrel reminds. He read Wiazemsky’s book and thought it was funny and touching: “The movie is a pop collage of many things. The collective image that people have of Godard of him being too much of an intellectual and a little bit boring and also of his interventions in public life speaking out politically . So I was trying to also be a DJ to try to create our Jean-Luc. This is a character, it’s not a documentary it’s an impression of Jean Luc.”

He’s also an actor that doesn’t pretend that he doesn’t hear about reviews and he says of the responses that run the gamut from adoration to hate: “My theory is that if you know Godard very well and you are sure about who Godard is then you will enjoy the movie, or if you don’t know Godard at all you can enjoy the movie. But if you know Godard a little bit, but not too much and are not too sure about what you think about this cinema then you can’t enjoy the movie.”

Garrel may just be right.

'Redoubtable' is playing in competition at the Cannes Film Festival until 27 May