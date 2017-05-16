We're less than a week away from Twin Peaks' highly-anticipated return to television screens.

For ardent fans, it's been a date circled in red on calendars with the fervent urgency of a thousand birthdays come crashing together; for those new to the show, however, the entire idea can seem a little daunting.

Boasting two seasons and its own prequel film Fire Walk With Me, only those dedicated to a weekend tethered to the couch are likely to be able to catch up now, but that doesn't necessarily mean the uninitiated should be forced to skip out on the new season.

First off, creator David Lynch's own special brand of surrealism likely means even hardcore obsessives won't perfectly understand what's happening in the new episodes, so the experience is unlikely to be too different either way. It's all part of the fun, though.

Beyond that, we've collated together a guide to help you catch up with what's already taken place in the eerie, remote town of Twin Peaks, alongside some of the familiar faces we're set to meet once more, 25 years down the line.

*WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR TWIN PEAKS SEASON 1 AND 2, ALONGSIDE TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME*

1/10 Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) Laura's murder is the mystery that sets off Twin Peaks and which brings Dale Cooper to the sleepy town drenched in mystery. Her soul still appears to be trapped in the Black Lodge, along with Cooper. Photograph by Marc Hom

2/10 Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) The FBI Special Agent sent to Twin Peaks to investigate Laura's murder ended things in a perilous situation. The show's famous final scene sees him smashing his face into the mirror, as the killer BOB's reflection stares back out. Is he possessed? Or is this his evil doppelgänger, with the Good Dale still trapped in the Black Lodge? Photograph by Marc Hom

3/10 Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) Shelly spent the series trapped in an abusive marriage to trucker Leo Johnson, whose fate was left uncertain at the end of the show, though her own secret affair with Bobby Briggs ended in a marriage proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

4/10 Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) Bobby found himself in a lot danger during his high school days thanks to his involvement in the local drug trade. Though formerly Laura's boyfriend, his secret romance with Shelly blossomed over the series and ended in a proposal. Photograph by Marc Hom

5/10 Nadine Hurley (Wendy Robie) Ed Hurley's eccentric wife, possessing both phenomenal strength and an obsession with drape runners, saw her attempted suicide trigger a bout of dementia-amnesia, where she still believed she was a teenager. After having a sandbag dropped on her head, however, Nadine's memory was restored. Photograph by Marc Hom

6/10 Norma Jennings (Peggy Lipton) The owner of the Double R Diner, she and Ed have been in love since high school, and the show saw them come very close to finally getting together during Nadine's bout of memory loss. Will they still be pining for each other? Photograph by Marc Hom

7/10 Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) With Nadine's memory returning at the end of the series, the implication is that Ed and Nadine's marriage has remained intact. Ed suffered tremendous guilt over the loss of Nadine's left eye in a hunting accident during their honeymoon, when it was struck by a piece of buckshot from his gun, which has made him feel like it was impossible to ever leave her. Photograph by Marc Hom

8/10 Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) A master manipulator whose teenage crush on Cooper faded when she met Billy Zane's rich charmer John Justice Wheeler, the show left things open as to whether she died in the explosion at the local bank, having chained herself to the vault door in protest. However, the book The Secret History of Twin Peaks confirms she survived and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Photograph by Marc Hom

9/10 James Hurley (James Marshall) Twin Peaks' biker with a soul was once Laura Palmer's secret love, though her death saw him realise his true feelings toward her best friend Donna (Lara Flynn Boyle). However, by the end of the series, James had left the town and was en route to Mexico. Photograph by Marc Hom

10/10 Gordon Cole (David Lynch) Cooper's boss supposedly has a fairly prominent role in the new series, though the show saw him fall head-over-heels for Shelly, upon discovering she's the only person the hard-of-hearing chief could understand with perfect clarity. Photograph by Marc Hom

Who Killed Laura Palmer?

"She's dead. Wrapped in plastic." It's the mystery that enraptured TV audiences of the early '90s: who stood behind the murder of the homecoming queen, the shining star of a quaint, peaceful Washington state town?

It turns out, Twin Peaks was a town only serene on the outside; there are secrets everywhere, and even Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) is discovered to be living a secret double life tinged by drugs and prostitution.

FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is sent to the town to investigate; though everyone comes under suspicion, Cooper is aided in his search by a series of strange dreams and visions.

Which is where the show's famous 'Red Room' sequences and use of phonetic reversal (with actors speaking backward and the audio then reversed) come in, as two supernatural individuals - The Man from Another Place (a dwarf dressed in a red suit) and The Giant - offer a series of cryptic clues.

The killer, too, is revealed to be of a supernatural origin: BOB, a demonic spirit who takes possession of Laura's own father Leland (Ray Wise) as a young boy. BOB spurs Leland to kill Laura, kidnapping both her and another girl, Ronette Pulaski (Phoebe Augustine).

Leland is also discovered to be responsible for the earlier murder of Teresa Banks (Pamela Gidley) in a neighbouring town, alongside the death of Laura's doppelgänger cousin Madeleine Ferguson (Lee).

What is the Black Lodge?

BOB is an inhabitant of a place called the Black Lodge, described as the extradimensional source of great evil, and a kind of opposite to the place of purity, the White Lodge.

Season 2 did expand the show's narrative scope to introduce the villainy of Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh), Cooper's former partner and the man responsible for the death of his first true love (and Earle's wife) Caroline, however what's more important here is the show's finale episode.

It sees Cooper follow Earle into the Black Lodge after he kidnaps new love interest Annie (Heather Graham); here, he becomes trapped in a strange maze of two apparent Red Rooms linked by a hallway, each offering new nightmarish visions that bring together BOB, Laura Palmer, The Man from Another Place, and The Giant. He even faces a sinister doppelgänger of himself.

However, what may prove particularly crucial for season 3 is what happens once Cooper leaves the Black Lodge and returns to the normal world; everything is seemingly back to normal, until Cooper enters the bathroom, looks in the mirror, and sees BOB in the reflection.

Smashing his face into the mirror and laughing manically, this is exactly the place where Twin Peaks left us.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

It's easy to assume that the Cooper we see at the end of Twin Peaks is possessed by BOB's spirit, as Leland was. However, Lynch has said the prequel film Fire Walk with Me is key to understanding the new series, and it's here that a different interpretation is offered.

The film tracks Laura Palmer's last week alive, illuminating events only spoken of in the original series, and creating a nightmarish vision of her torture by BOB and eventual murder at the hands of her father.

However, we also see her dream of the Black Lodge, where she's visited (somehow) by both Cooper and Annie, with the latter telling Laura to write in her diary that "the good Dale" is trapped in the Lodge and can't leave.

Which seems to hint that the Cooper we see smashing his face into the mirror isn't Cooper at all, but the evil doppelgänger he comes across in the Black Lodge.

The new episodes take place 25 years down the line, echoing one of the strange utterances of Laura to Cooper in the Red Room in Twin Peaks: "I'll see you again in 25 years." What that means for Cooper, Laura, and the Red Room will surely be uncovered soon.

