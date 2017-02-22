James Corden has branded Meryl Streep a “complete bitch” as he poked fun at her spat with US President Donald Trump at the Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The British comedian presented three-time Oscar winner Streep with the distinguished collaborator award at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Mr Trump branded Streep “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” after she criticised him at the Golden Globes last month.

On stage, Corden recalled the first time he introduced himself to Streep at a London restaurant and claimed she replied: “I'll have the lemon-crusted salmon and a Diet Coke with no ice.

“What I'm trying to say is, and it's time that someone said it, she's a complete bitch,” he joked. “She is the worst.

“Now listen, I disagree with almost everything Donald Trump has ever said but when he tweeted that... I'm joking, of course. It's great to see someone like Meryl finally recognised with an award.

“What is she going to do with this? This is going to be a door stop for the Golden Globe room,” he added, referring to her nine Golden Globe awards.

Corden and Streep starred together in 2014 fantasy film Into The Woods.

Streep did not mention Mr Trump as she collected her award but revealed she had originally wanted to work as a costume designer.

“I have to dedicate this because it means a lot to me,” she said.

“Not because I wanted to be a costume designer - which I did - but because my mother really wanted to be a costume designer.

“Halloween was like the run-up to fashion week in my house.

“(There are) so many wonderful designers that have really given me these great characters.

“I'm so grateful for this and I do honour your artistry and I wish I could do it.”

At the ceremony, Oscars favourite La La Land picked up another award as the film's costume designer Mary Zophres won the trophy for excellence in contemporary film.

British designer Michele Clapton won two awards, for outstanding period television series for The Crown and outstanding fantasy television series for Game Of Thrones.

Actress Octavia Spencer joined designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus on stage to collect the award for excellence in period film.

Alexandra Byrne, the designer on Marvel superhero film Doctor Strange, won the award for excellence in fantasy film.

Director Christopher Nolan presented the career achievement award to Jeffrey Kurland, who has worked on films including Inception, Ocean's Eleven, Erin Brockovich and 15 Woody Allen movies.

Allen and actor Danny DeVito honoured Kurland by recording video messages which were played during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

