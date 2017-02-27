Moonlight’s Best Picture win will go down in history as one of the biggest flubs in 89 years of the Oscars after La La Land was accidentally awarded it first but once director Barry Jenkins and producer Adele Romanski finally got the mic, their acceptance speech was beautiful.

The shocked Moonlight team were forced to oust the La La Land gang from the stage after a card mix-up saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway declare the wrong film the winner, leading to an awkward situation for everyone involved.

Best Actress winner Emma Stone could be seen mouthing “Oh my god, oh my god” as the news spread, Best Director Damien Chazelle looked dazed and confused and Ryan Gosling was spotted stifling a snigger amid the chaos unfurling around him. Then, they all left, leaving the Moonlight cast and crew to take the spotlight they deserved.

Here’s what they had to say: Jenkins: Very clearly, very clearly, even in my dreams, this could not be true. But to hell with dreams, I'm done with it, because this is true. Oh, my goodness. I have to say—and it is true, it’s not fake. We've been on the road with these guys for so long and that was so great and so generous of them. My love to La La Land, my love to everybody. Man. Romanski: Thank you to the... I don't know what to say. That was really... I’m not... I'm still not sure this is real, but thank you to the academy and it is so humbling to be standing up here with hopefully still the - okay, no, they’re gone. But it’s very humbling to be up here and I think, I hope even more than that it's inspiring to people, little black boys and brown girls and other folks watching at home who feel marginalised and who take some inspiration from seeing this beautiful group of artists held by this amazing talent, Barry Jenkins, accepting this top honour. Thank you. Jenkins: There was a time when I thought this movie was impossible, because I couldn't bring it to fruition. I couldn’t bring myself to tell another story. Everybody behind me on this stage said, no, that is not acceptable. I want to thank everybody up here behind me. Everybody out there in this room. We didn’t do this. You guys chose us. Thank you for the choice. I appreciate it. Much love.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has overseen the Academy's ballot-counting process for the past 83 years, released the following statement: “We sincerely apologise to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Much has been made of the reactions and responses to the blunder. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali have both commented on the incident, with actress Naomie Harris expressing her “disappointment” at the blunder.

“It really meant we didn’t have our moment,” she said backstage. “Our producers didn’t have the time to give their speeches and that’s a real shame.”

