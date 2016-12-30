It's been firmly established by now that 2016 has not been the best year, and a few intrepid people have decided to turn that sentiment into an actual horror film.

Using classic horror film tropes, Friend Dog Studios - a comedy trio comprised of Brian Huther, Ben Auxier and Seth Macchi - put together a trailer for 2016 and it is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying.

Released on Wednesday, the trailer covers many of the terrible things that took place over the past year, from Harambe being shot and killed to Donald Trump being elected as President of the United States.

In the trailer, a couple and their group of friends are seen celebrating New Year's Eve and the beginning of 2016 - with classic, ominous background music hinting that their happiness won't last for long.

Newspaper cuttings announcing the deaths of Gene Wilder, Prince, David Bowie and Muhammad Ali flash are seen pinned to a bedroom wall in the same way serial killers do in horror movies.

The characters in the film begin to realise that something isn't right - they can't even call for help because their phones [Samsungs] exploded.

"I'm noticing it here too. It's like things you'd never expect are happening everywhere," one of the characters says.

"England [Britain, guys] just left Europe," another exclaims.

"Why?" the other asks.

"Nobody knows they just... left."

The tagline on the video uploaded to YouTube reads: "It's the horror movie of the year. Literally."

Coming to a cinema/horrifying reality near you.