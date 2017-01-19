PETA has called for a boycott on the upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, after TMZ posted footage that shows a frightened dog being pushed into rushing water on set.

Shot in Winnipeg, Canada, the video shows a German Shepherd named Hercules being pushed into and pulled out of a rushing stream of water, clearly against its will; with the voice heard saying, "Well, he ain't going to calm down until he goes in the water. Just got to throw him in." A second clip shows the dog being completely submerged in the water, while people begin shouting and rushing towards the animal.

The dog seen is one of at least five dogs used in the production; directed by Lasse Hallström, the film adapts the 2010 novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron, and is supposedly meant to pay tribute to the unique relationship between dog and man - as one dog Bailey (voiced by Josh Gad), is reincarnated through different breeds.

PETA's boycott includes the statement, "The apparent on-set incident, which is hard to watch, may come as an unwelcome surprise to unsuspecting moviegoers who care about dogs — especially given the title of the film, based on the hit book of the same name."

TMZ later reported that a member of the American Humane Association who was on set at the time of the incident, responsible for the safety of animal actors, has since been suspended; though Amblin Pictures and Universal Pictures have responded to the incident with, "While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film."

"There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, ‪Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot."