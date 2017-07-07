Director Wes Anderson has created perhaps the most defined and recognisable aesthetic of his generation, "Wes Anderson-y" now being an adjective used all the time when describing often pastel-coloured, uncannily symmetrical environments.

'Accidental Wes Anderson' is a subreddit dedicated to areas and landmarks with a Andersonian feel, with subscribers posting photos of them as and when they are spotted.

Inevitably, it's been bombarded primarily with photos of trains and hotels thanks to The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel/Hotel Chevalier, but there are some subtler spots, be it optometrists in India, a North Korean locker room, pristinely uniformed schoolboys pictured with penguins or the Icelandic minister of health.

Iceland and North Korea are interestingly perhaps the most frequently posted about countries, while some submissions feel like they were actually acts of Intentional Wes Anderson, so popular and influential is the director and his oeuvre.

A selection of the best spots on the sub:

