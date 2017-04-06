There’s a lot of love out there for 2015’s The Big Short and, as such, a lot of expectation on director Adam McKay’s next movie.

Today, Variety reports that it will be a biopic on one of Washington’s most polarising figures, Dick Cheney.

Christian Bale is in talks to star as the former vice president, with Amy Adams negotiating playing his wife Lynne Cheney (these castings would be a little unusual though, as Dick and Lynne are 76 and 75 respectively). Steve Carell meanwhile - who worked with McKay and Bale on The Big Short - is believed to be in talks to play Donald Rumsfeld.

McKay will direct his own screenplay for the Paramount movie, which is hoping to start shooting in the spring.

Brad Pitt (with his company Plan B) and Will Ferrell are among the producers.

McKay said recently that he has spent hours researching Cheney and his climb to power, the VP having been key in the US’s post-9/11 wars.

Variety reports that McKay has been ‘working hard’ to get Bale on board to play him.