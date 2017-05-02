It seems like Neill Blomkamp's Alien sequel isn't happening at all.

Despite the announcement of Alien 5, as well as positive word from lead star Sigourney Weaver, the franchise's creator, Sir Ridley Scott, has poured cold water over the entire project.

About the potential follow-up, the filmmaker - who is currently promoting his Prometheus sequel Alien: Covenant - said: “There was never a script. It was an idea that evolved from, I believe, a ten-page pitch, and I was meant to be part of the producers on that. It didn’t evolve.

“Fox decided that they didn’t want to do it and that was it. I’d already done Prometheus and I was planning Covenant so I dunno.”

When asked whether he thinks it's perhaps something that could be made in the future, Scott simply stated: “I don't think so, no.”

Earlier this year, Blomkamp - director films District 9 and Chappie - himself cast fresh doubt over the future of the project when replying to a fan question on Twitter.

Scott claims to have already written a follow-up to Covenant which itself is a prequel to the original Alien released in 1979.

Fantastic Beasts actor Katharine Waterston heads up the cast of Alien: Covenant alongside original star Noomi Rapace, Demián Bichir, Danny McBride, James Franco and Michael Fassbender (twice).

The film will be released on 12 May.