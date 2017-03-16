With the TV landscape becoming an increasingly ferocious place when it comes to the competition - it can take a lot to stand out.

Which is why Bryan Fuller may just have cracked the code; though his previous output Pushing Daises and Hannibal were both prematurely axed, they still managed to foster loyal legions of fans and somewhat of an instant cult status, thanks to their highly original visual flair.

Perhaps Fuller will have better luck with American Gods, then; returning to the same kind of outlandishly, stylised violence that shaped Hannibal's tale of its infamous titular serial killer.

The show adapts Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, which sees the unfolding of a war between the traditional Old Gods, the basis of the world's ancient mythologies, and the New Gods, who offer their devotees the seductions of wealth and fame.

Executive produced by Fuller and Michael Green, the eight-episode series stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Gillian Anderson, Orlando Jones, Crispen Glover, and Emily Browning.

American Gods will premiere 30 April on Starz.