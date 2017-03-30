An Inconvenient Sequel trailer focuses on Trump and how the original’s most criticised moment came true

Paramount Pictures has released a trailer for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth which focuses on President Trump’s attempts to cancel the US’ plan to spend billions on climate change and eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Climate Changes, Truth Does Not,” is the tagline of the film, whose villain is very much climate change skeptic Trump. The trailer looks back at the legacy of the first film, noting how it was criticised for suggesting climate change would lead to the 9/11 memorial flooding but then Hurricane Sandy did indeed flood it.

The official synopsis is as follows:

‘A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant -- as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.’

Gore returns for the film, which was directed by Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen and opens in cinemas 28 July, 2017.