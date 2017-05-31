Andrew Garfield lip syncing to Whitney Houston is a thing of pure art

If Andrew Garfield ever tires of the whole Oscar-nominated actor, ex-Spider-Man gig, there's another line of work awaiting.

His surprise appearance at the Queens WERQ the World Tour show in London - which collects together a stunning line-up of Ru Paul's Drag Race alum, including judge Michelle Visage - turned out to be quite the showstopper.

Garfield popped on a wig to lip sync Whitney Houston's cover of 'I'm Every Woman' and his efforts were truly Drag Race worthy; it was a display of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent like no other, with even a backflip served for good measure.

All before casually returning to his seat onstage as if he hadn't just made everyone in the audience lose their damn minds.

Michelle Visage gave a sweet shout-out to the actor on Instagram, writing: "Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer."



Garfield attended the show with fellow cast members from the London revival of Angels in America, including Russell Tovey and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, with Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox also turning up.