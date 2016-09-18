James Wan's empire of horror marked a significant expansion when 2014's Annabelle hit cinemas, a spin-off of Wan's own The Conjuring; centered on the creepy, haunted doll whose legend is recounted in the film's opening scenes.

Unfortunately, the John R. Leonetti-directed film failed to prove much of a critical success without Wan's ingenious creative touch, though it managed to scare up an impressive $256 million at the box office; sparking an inevitable drive for a sequel to launch into production.

That sequel's finally unveiled its first look: a short, simple teaser which boasts major talent in the form of Miranda Otto, best known for her work on Homeland and in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Directed by Lights Out's David F. Sandberg, the film also features a screenplay penned by Gary Dauberman, behind the first Annabelle film; alongside Otto, Without a Trace regular Anthony LaPaglia and Spectre's Stephanie Sigman also star. Here's the full synopsis:

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Annabelle 2 is set to hit UK cinemas 26 May, 2017.