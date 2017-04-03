Although this year's CinemaCon may have been dominated by the blockbusters - the Spider-Men, Blade Runners, and Dark Towers - horror also had its due place.

The event offered our first full look at the new take on Stephen King's IT, while also unveiling the first full trailer for the formerly titled Annabelle 2, now going by the name Annabelle: Creation.

A fitting title for what's been carved out as an origin story for the scene-stealing doll of The Conjuring fame, though it also acts as a sequel to 2014's own spin-off Annabelle.

Directed by Lights Out's David F. Sandberg, the film also features a screenplay penned by Gary Dauberman, behind the first Annabelle film; alongside Lord of the Rings and Homeland's Miranda Otto, Without a Trace regular Anthony LaPaglia and Spectre's Stephanie Sigman star. Here's the full synopsis:

Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation is set to hit UK cinemas 11 August.