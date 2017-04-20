Anne Hathaway gets honest on how internalised misogyny made her distrust female directors

It's a topic that a lot of women may feel uncomfortable in confronting, but one that marks an important conversation to be had nonetheless: the issue of how internalised misogyny can affect women's relationships with each other.

Anne Hathaway was refreshingly honest on the topic in a recent interview on ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers, reflecting her worries that she had treated female directors unfairly in the past due to society's ingrained preconceptions.

It's a worry she feels particularly may have affected her relationship with One Day director Lone Scherfig, as Hathaway admitted, "I really regret not trusting her more easily. And I am, to this day, scared that the reason I didn’t trust her the way I trust some of the other directors I work with is because she’s a woman."

"I’m so scared that I treated her with internalised misogyny," she continued. "I’m scared that I didn’t give her everything that she needed or I was resisting her on some level. It’s something that I’ve thought a lot about in terms of when I get scripts to be directed by women."

However, though she admitted the topic made her feel uncomfortable, she stressed that it's important for people to discuss their own shortcomings as a way to open up a much-needed dialogue on the subject.

"It feels like a confession, but I think it’s something we should talk about," she added. "I had actively tried to work with female directors. And I still had this mindset buried in there somewhere."

Hathaway stated she was keen to reach out to Scherfig after the interview, though a representative for the director told ABC News: "Lone Scherfig is deep in pre-production of her next film and is consumed by it. She asked me to express her love and admiration for Anne and her work."