World famous chef Anthony Bourdain has said he will not sit down to dinner with Donald Trump because the US President "only talks about himself and he’s only interested in himself".

Mr Bourdain, who ate with Barack Obama in Vietnam this year, told the New York Daily News he was unlikely to do with same with the current US leader.

"I can’t see the point, he only talks about himself and he’s only interested in himself," he said "I can't see that as being scintillating dinner conversation. Plus he eats his steak well done. I think that really settles it."

It was revealed this week that Saudi Arabian officials were planning to serve Mr Trump steak and ketchup alongside their own traditional cuisine, as the President embarked on his first foreign tour.

The meal is known to be Mr Trump's favourite dish.

The menu will also feature lamb and hefty portions of rice.

All the meat will have been butchered in a Sharia-compliant halal manner as per Islamic custom.