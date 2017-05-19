Mera's got a brand new look.

Though a first look at Amber Heard's character, the Queen of Atlantis and spouse of Aquaman, in Justice League introduced some armour-like embellishments and a steady continuation of the DCEU's dark, gritty aesthetic, Aquaman's solo outing is promising something entirely different.

Director James Wan posted the first shot of Heard's Mera in the film, where she's seen sporting a look far more closely inspired by the comics, donning a bright green suit covered in scale-like sequins.

It's a pretty wildly different costume, and it's hard not to speculate whether the change has something to do with the DCEU's recent efforts to shift away from the dark aesthetics established by Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League director Zack Snyder.

Take a look at Heard's new look below, with the actor herself also posting a shot of the character, compared to her outfit in Justice League.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Saw this hydrokinetic vision come out of the sea and snapped a photo with my Leica. pic.twitter.com/rwU54XzScK — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 12, 2016



Does this mean Jason Momoa's Aquaman might himself get a makeover for the film? We'll probably soon find out.

Aquaman hits UK cinemas 21 December 2018.