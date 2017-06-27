Avengers: Infinity War will be the final chapter for several characters

Avengers: Infinity War will be a major turning point in the MCU, make no mistake.

In a way, it's a farewell to the old guard and an ushering in of the new class - the Black Panthers and Captain Marvels - though whether that actually involved a concrete farewell to any of the franchise's beloved characters was yet to be determined.

That is until JoBlo breached the topic with Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige, who responded with a simple: "Yes".

All he could add to that statement was: "We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do. All we're thinking about is completing (those movies) and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we'll see."

Chris Evans has already revealed that Captain America's story will conclude with Avengers 4, Infinity War's sequel, but the presumption here is his character won't be the only hero to part ways with the franchise.

Since many of the newer characters (Ant-Man, Spider-Man, or the Guardians of the Galaxy) have films in the pipeline, suspicion obviously falls on the original Avengers; they've been in the game for a while now, and there's only so long Marvel can cling to such big name-actors.

Iron Man? Black Widow? Hulk? Thor? Hawkeye? Who will stick around? Who will gracefully bow out? And, who, if it's but inevitability, will be kicking the bucket?

Avengers: Infinity War hits UK cinemas 27 April.