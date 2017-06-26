Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is set to zoom straight round the corner and into UK cinemas.

A new featurette introduces some of the film's wild cast of characters, specifically Jon Hamm's Buddy and Eiza González's Darling; the former a charismatic party animal and former Wall Street trader turned bank robber, the latter his lawless girlfriend and partner in crime.

The film centers around Ansel Elgort's Baby, whose parents were killed in a car accident that also left him with permanent tinnitus, which he blocks out with a near permanent soundtrack; with a thundering beat at his side, he's become one of the best getaway drivers around.

The film also stars Lily James as Baby's love interest, and waitress, Debora; Kevin Spacey as the kingpin and leader of the bank robbing gang Doc, Jamie Foxx as the impulsive gun-slinger Bats; and Jon Bernthal as fellow bank robber Griff.

The concept for the film has been swimming in Edgar Wright's head since 1994, even inspiring the 2003 music video he directed for Mint Royale's 'Blue Song'.

Baby Driver - Trailer 3

Baby Driver hits UK cinemas 28 June.