BAFTA bosses worried anti-Donald Trump rants 'could ruin' ceremony

Already this awards season, numerous actors have used their platforms to speak out against the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.
At the Golden Globes, for instance, Meryl Streep called out Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. Then, just days after the so-called Muslim Ban was announced, actors began calling for unity at the SAG Awards.
Organisers of the BAFTAs are reportedly panicking that Trump’s impact on their ceremony could be detrimental to the overall event.
"Having 15 back-to-back Trump speeches would be a disaster and would take complete attention away from the films," a source told Mail Online.
"Nobody wants to tell the stars what they should or shouldn't say and bosses expect the odd reference. But the last thing they want is a string of political rants, particularly with Trump's UK visit and his Muslim ban in full flow.”
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
-
1/10 Trump and abortion
Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March
Getty
-
2/10 Trump and abortion
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare'
Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms
Getty Images
-
4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation
Getty Images
-
5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York
Getty Images
-
6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC
Getty
-
7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City
Getty Images
-
8/10 Trump and the media
White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
9/10 Trump and the media
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing
Getty Images
-
10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border
Getty Images
The BAFTAs air with a two-hour delay, meaning bosses can “edit” speeches if they overrun, the insider warning that - if speeches go beyond a brief comment - they will be edited.
An official BAFTA spokesman said in response: "We respectfully ask all winners to keep their acceptance speech short."
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- BAFTAs 2017
- BAFTA