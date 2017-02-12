Here is the complete list of BAFTA winners for 2017, updated as announced.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Best Leading Actress

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Outstanding British Film

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake *WINNER*

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris - MoonlightNicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davies - Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer - Arrival

Robert Schenkkan & Andrew Knight - Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi & Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures

Luke Davies - Lion

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director/Producer),Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

Son of Saul - László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

13th - Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick, Howard Barish *WINNER*

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years - Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Scott Pascucci, Nigel Sinclair

The Eagle Huntress - Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated Film

Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton

Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight

Moana - Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootropolis - Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Original Music

Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz *WINNER*

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

Arrival - Bradford Young

Hell or High Water - Giles Nuttgens

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey

Editing

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert *WINNER*

La La Land - Tom Cross

Manchester by the Sea - Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel

Production Design

Doctor Strange - Charles Wood, John Bush

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock *WINNER*

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land - David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume Design

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres *WINNER*

Make up & Hair

Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips *WINNER*

Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan, Lisa Tomblin

Sound

Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl *WINNER*

Deepwater Horizon - Dror Mohar , Mike Prestwood Smith, Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special Visual Effects

Arrival - Louis Morin

Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

British Short Animation

The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King *WINNER*

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

British Short Film

Consumed - Richard John Seymour

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell *WINNER*

Mouth of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby - Jack Hannon, Charlotte Regan

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland *WINNER*