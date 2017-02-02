When rumours spread that Ben Affleck would no longer be directing the next solo Batman outing, many DC fans shuddered, worrying that Warner Bros. could be looking at another critical flop.

Their last three efforts have, by most accounts, steadily dropped in quality, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad having received dismal reviews.

Earlier this week, those rumours were proven true, the Good Will Hunting actor announcing his departure from the director chair (Affleck will still produce and star). Ever since the Internet has been abuzz with details surrounding who has written and re-written the script.

According to Deadline, Affleck and Geoff Johns wrote the initial script for The Batman, Johns - a famed comic-book writer - having previously acted as executive producer on Batman v Superman and who Warner Bros. has brought on to co-lead their DC Universe.

However, a re-write was then made on the script by Chris Terrio, who won an Oscar for his third ever script, Argo, directed and starring Affleck.

Since then, Terrio’s name has become somewhat tainted among comic-book fans, having also re-written David S. Goyer’s Batman v Superman script.

With Affleck stepping away from directing - perhaps in light of box-office flop Live By Night - and Batman v Superman’s writer re-doing the script, could The Batman be in trouble? It’s anyone’s guess at this point. Fingers crossed Warner Bros. can turn their bad track record around with Wonder Woman and Justice League.