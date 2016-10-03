Despite Batman v Superman being the biggest film of Ben Affleck’s career (his own admission), critics were particularly harsh towards the superhero flick.

Immediately after the reviews came out, the actor was asked by journalists for his reaction to the negative response; thus, the sad Ben Affleck meme was born.

With the release of The Accountant, Affleck has once again been questioned about Batman v Superman. This time, however, Henry Cavill wasn’t there to do the talking.

Speaking to FOX 5, the 44-year-old praised fans for their positive response while adding “It had some real editorial negativity.”

Batman v Superman concept art (spoilers)







14 show all Batman v Superman concept art (spoilers)

























1/14 Across the Alley

2/14 In homage to Rembrandt's "The Descent From The Cross"

3/14 The End of the Fight

4/14 Doomsday - Lean & Spacey

5/14 Doomsday 3D sketch

6/14 3- Up

7/14 Doomsday

8/14 Doomsday 3d sculpt study

9/14 Doomsday gets hit by a Nuke

10/14 Superman v Doomsday

11/14 Bat Swing

12/14 Doomsday head study

13/14 Batman takes a kick

14/14 Superman v Doomsday

“It was interesting,” he continued. “Because it was judged not necessarily on execution so much as on its tone. People seemed to want to have a lighter tone to the movie, and I thought that was interesting. Tone is not a qualitative thing. It’s subjective, right?

“Some tones resonate with me that might not with you. And the tone of the movie was really parallel to the Frank Miller book [The Dark Knight Returns], which I liked and thought was great. I’m glad that so many people went and so many people liked the movie. I liked it. I loved it.”

Similarly, Jai Courtney recently spoke about the negative reaction to Suicide Squad following the film’s release.

Instead of calling out critics for not agreeing with the tone (remember when The Dark Knight received rave reviews?) he detailed how DC was never intended to please everyone, adding: “I don’t think Suicide Squad ever intended to.”

Meanwhile, following the DVD release of Batman v Superman, an easter egg was spotted, six months after initial release.