With Disney slowly working its way through each of its animated classics, all bound for live-action reinvention, it's a wonder what the next step will be once it's run out of options.

Most likely, the world of sequels, usually the stuff of straight-to-video halfheartedness in the animated camp, but boasting the potential for box office glory in the world of live-action and A-list casts.

Could Beauty and the Beast 2 ever become a reality? Emma Watson, AKA Belle herself, seems to think so.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the actor revealed she's not only open to reprising her role for a sequel, but already has some idea of where she sees Belle in the future.

"I would love to do a sequel," Watson said. "I always thought that Belle would become a teacher and she would run a library in the castle and open it up to the village. This was where I was going."

Though Belle and Beast's storylines are pretty neatly wrapped up by the film's close, not to mention the fact the film would have to be re-titled Beauty and the (Prince Formerly Known as) Beast, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if Disney was looking to profit off the film's monumental success.

Beauty And The Beast Clip - Belle

Beauty and the Beast has been breaking international records with its run, having recently become the highest-grossing musical of all time in the UK.

Beauty and the Beast is out now.