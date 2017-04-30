With Disney slowly working its way through each of its animated classics, all bound for live-action reinvention, it's a wonder what the next step will be once it's run out of options.
Most likely, the world of sequels, usually the stuff of straight-to-video halfheartedness in the animated camp, but boasting the potential for box office glory in the world of live-action and A-list casts.
Could Beauty and the Beast 2 ever become a reality? Emma Watson, AKA Belle herself, seems to think so.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, the actor revealed she's not only open to reprising her role for a sequel, but already has some idea of where she sees Belle in the future.
"I would love to do a sequel," Watson said. "I always thought that Belle would become a teacher and she would run a library in the castle and open it up to the village. This was where I was going."
Though Belle and Beast's storylines are pretty neatly wrapped up by the film's close, not to mention the fact the film would have to be re-titled Beauty and the (Prince Formerly Known as) Beast, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if Disney was looking to profit off the film's monumental success.
Beauty and the Beast has been breaking international records with its run, having recently become the highest-grossing musical of all time in the UK.
Beauty and the Beast is out now.
