Beauty and the Beast has already broken box office records

It's easy to complain about Disney's near-obsessive attachment to remaking every single one of its animated classics, but how exactly will they be able to resist when the films have proven such box office gold?

Beauty and the Beast, its latest attempt at the live-action gig, has already earned a towering $170 million at the US box office; setting a new record for the biggest March opening, and proving its growing list of revamped takes on its archives is as formidable as its Marvel or Star Wars properties.

This follows the likes of 2010's Alice in Wonderland, which earned $1 billion worldwide, Cinderella's $543.5 million global run, and last year’s The Jungle Book, which landed a formidable $966.6 million on the global spectrum.

A success which can hopefully also finally silence those attempting to spark a backlash against Disney's decision to include an openly LGBT character in the form of Josh Gad's Le Fou, who is seen to pine after the film's villain Gaston.

The film was recently pulled by Disney from release in Malaysia, after the studio refused to make cuts demanded by the country's censors; furthermore, the film will be released in Russia with a +16 rating, while one Christian cinema in the US decided to cancel all screenings of the film.

Beauty And The Beast Clip - Gaston

Beauty and the Beast is out in UK cinemas now.