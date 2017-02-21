One inevitable point of intense curiosity surrounding Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast is, of course, the musical numbers.

Many a VHS has been worn to shreds by the constant watch-and-rewind of the likes of 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Gaston', 'Something There', and 'Belle' - to the point fans might have a hard time actually keeping silent in the cinema and not quietly singing along with, "there goes the baker with his tray like always".

Disney has now released a clip from opening number 'Belle', which appears to stay reassuringly faithful to the original as Emma Watson's Belle wanders idly through her the little town (it's a quiet village) she calls home.

The film, directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), takes clear advantage of the original fairytale's French Rococo setting in order to deliver sumptuous, romantic production design worthy of one of Disney's most beloved princesses.

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Babette, Kevin Kline as Maurice and Audra McDonald as Wardrobe.

First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







5 show all First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







1/5 Emma Watson as Belle Laurie Sparham

2/5 Emma Watson stars as Belle and Kevin Kline is Maurice, Belle's father. Laurie Sparham

3/5 The Beast (Dan Stevens) and Belle (Emma Watson) in the castle library Disney

4/5 The mantel clock Cogsworth, the teapot Mrs. Potts, Lumiere the candelabra and the feather duster Plumette Disney

5/5 L-R: Josh Gad as Le Fou and Luke Evans as Gaston. Laurie Sparham



Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken has re-recorded the original animation's beloved songs - with some slight alterations - alongside penning three new musical numbers with the aid of lyricist Tim Rice.

We've also heard details about how Belle's iconic yellow dress will make its transition to screen, alongside a feminist twist added to the princess' backstory.

New trailer: Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast hits UK cinemas 17 March, 2017.