Emma Watson's taking on a pretty monumental task with Beauty and the Beast - attempting to breathe new life into one of Disney's most beloved princesses, Belle.

After a clip of her singing the classic 'Something There' leaked online, Disney has now released an official version of the snippet; offering a first proper listen of the star's vocals in the film.

A new TV spot also offers us a better look at Watson's Belle, alongside Dan Stevens' fearsome CGI Beast and the castle's gang of magical objects - Lumiere (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson).

The film, directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), takes clear advantage of the original fairytale's French Rococo setting in order to deliver sumptuous, romantic production design worthy of one of Disney's most iconic stories. This is going to be the visually lush production to beat in 2017, for certain.

Narrative-wise, things don't appear to be straying particularly far from the original 1991 animation, with all the familiar elements in place: the wolf attack, the granting of Belle's library, falling in love in the snow, Belle finding the rose, and (of course) the iconic ballroom scene.

First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







5 show all First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







1/5 Emma Watson as Belle Laurie Sparham

2/5 Emma Watson stars as Belle and Kevin Kline is Maurice, Belle's father. Laurie Sparham

3/5 The Beast (Dan Stevens) and Belle (Emma Watson) in the castle library Disney

4/5 The mantel clock Cogsworth, the teapot Mrs. Potts, Lumiere the candelabra and the feather duster Plumette Disney

5/5 L-R: Josh Gad as Le Fou and Luke Evans as Gaston. Laurie Sparham

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Babette, Kevin Kline as Maurice and Audra McDonald as Wardrobe.

Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken has re-recorded the original animation's beloved songs - with some slight alterations - alongside penning three new musical numbers with the aid of lyricist Tim Rice.

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016



We've also heard details about how Belle's iconic yellow dress will make its transition to screen, alongside a feminist twist added to the princess' backstory.

Beauty and the Beast hits UK cinemas 17 March, 2017.