Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast has become something of an unstoppable juggernaut at the box office.

It's opening weekend saw the film annihilate five box office records in, essentially, one fell sweep: making it the biggest domestic and international opening of all time for a PG film, the seventh biggest overall, and the biggest debut for a female-led film.

It's also the biggest opening since last year's Captain America: Civil War, which debuted at $179.1 million, and the highest debuting of Disney's live-action remakes - beating out Alice in Wonderland, which opened with $116.1 million.

However, Beauty and the Beast can now also add to its honours the fact it's become the highest-grossing musical of all time in the UK, after surpassing 2008's Mamma Mia!.

Still going strong with £1.3 million on its sixth weekend (via ScreenDaily), the film's now looking at a total gross of £68.8 million in the UK, making it eighth highest-grossing film ever.

Safe to say, between this and La La Land's critical success, Disney will be feeling extremely confident about pushing forward with preserving the musical element in its live-action adaptations, with Guy Ritchie's Aladdin also looking to keep its songs intact.

Beauty and the Beast is in cinemas now.