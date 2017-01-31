The final trailer for Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast has arrived, and it's our very best look yet.

That includes a first listen to the film's revamped version of the original's classic theme 'Beauty and the Beast', now recorded as a duet between stars Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The film, directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), takes clear advantage of the original fairytale's French Rococo setting in order to deliver sumptuous, romantic production design worthy of one of Disney's most beloved princesses. This is going to be the visually lush production to beat in 2017, for certain.

Narrative-wise, things don't appear to be straying particularly far from the original 1991 animation, with all the familiar elements in place: the wolf attack, the granting of Belle's library, falling in love in the snow, Belle finding the rose, and (of course) the iconic ballroom scene.

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Babette, Kevin Kline as Maurice and Audra McDonald as Wardrobe.

First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







5 show all First Look at Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake







1/5 Emma Watson as Belle Laurie Sparham

2/5 Emma Watson stars as Belle and Kevin Kline is Maurice, Belle's father. Laurie Sparham

3/5 The Beast (Dan Stevens) and Belle (Emma Watson) in the castle library Disney

4/5 The mantel clock Cogsworth, the teapot Mrs. Potts, Lumiere the candelabra and the feather duster Plumette Disney

5/5 L-R: Josh Gad as Le Fou and Luke Evans as Gaston. Laurie Sparham



Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken has re-recorded the original animation's beloved songs - with some slight alterations - alongside penning three new musical numbers with the aid of lyricist Tim Rice.

We've also heard details about how Belle's iconic yellow dress will make its transition to screen, alongside a feminist twist added to the princess' backstory.

New Beauty and The Beast trailer

Beauty and the Beast hits UK cinemas 17 March, 2017.