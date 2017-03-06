Angela Lansbury may have lent her vocal chords to the original rendition of Beauty and the Beast's titular theme, but fans will also remember the accompanying version sung by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

The film's live-action remake has done something very similar, releasing a recording of the track as sung by John Legend and Ariana Grande, and it now has its own glamorous, romantic video to accompany it.

The film, directed by Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), casts Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast; with Luke Evans as Gaston, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Babette, Kevin Kline as Maurice and Audra McDonald as Wardrobe.

Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken has re-recorded the original animation's beloved songs - with some slight alterations - alongside penning three new musical numbers with the aid of lyricist Tim Rice.

We've also heard details about how Belle's iconic yellow dress will make its transition to screen, alongside a feminist twist added to the princess' backstory; though much of the conversation has recently been centered on the film's decision to include what's been described as an "exclusively gay moment".

New trailer: Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast hits UK cinemas 17 March, 2017.