Ben Affleck has released a statement through his official Facebook page about his current alcohol addiction and the steps he is taking to combat it.

To a flood of support from fans, Affleck explained how he wanted to be the best father he can be and wants his “kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

He also thanked Jennifer Garner, whom he separated from in 2015 and is the mother of his three children.

Affleck had a professionally difficult 2016, with Batman vs. Superman and Live By Night flopping. He recently stepped down from directorial duties on upcoming movie The Batman, which he will still star in.

Get well soon, Ben. His post in full:

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”