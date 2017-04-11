MGM and Paramount are being sued by The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada for its failure in paying the musicians who recorded the score for 2016 remake Ben-Hur, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was scored by Marco Beltrami (Logan) whose work for 3:10 to Yuma and The Hurt Locker previously earned him two Oscar nominations for Best Original Score.

The report claims: “MGM and Paramount have failed and refused either to cause BH Productions LLC or the composer to comply with the compensation provisions of the Agreement, including those requiring the payment of wages, contributions to pension and health benefit funds, and residual revenue contributions to the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund, to or on behalf of the musicians employed in the scoring of BEN HUR, or in the alternative, to make such payments.”

In addition to the failed payment of wages, benefits, and residual compensation, AFM alleges that MGM and Paramount did not “fulfill reporting and studio access obligations.”

It claims that no studio pass was assigned during working hours and that MGM and Paramount would not provide a ‘B Form report’ which documents the time worked, services, wages, and contributions to pension and health benefit funds of every musician.

Ben-Hur - Trailer

The historical remake starred Jack Huston as Judah Ben-Hur, a prince whose adoptive brother, Messala Severus (Toby Kebbell), wrongly accuses him of treason. The film is based on Lew Wallace’s best-selling novel, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, which inspired William Wyler's 1959 adaptation that went on to win 11 Oscars.

The 2016 remake, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, was widely considered a critical failure.