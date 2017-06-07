Though Bill Murray's made his name as one of the finest comedic actors of his generation, he's also a guy with a pretty great set of pipes.

From his famous Saturday Night Live character Nick the Lounge Singer (of 'Star Wars Theme' fame), to his Lost in Translation karaoke scenes, to his Netflix holiday special A Very Murray Christmas, music has always been a pretty major part of Murray's life and career.

So, really, it's a wonder why it's taken him until now to release his debut album; titled New Worlds, the collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler will feature Murray's takes on Gershwin and Stephen Foster, with him also reading passages from the likes of Whitman, Hemingway, and Twain over music by Schubert, Bach, and Piazzolla (via The Skinny).

Murray and Vogler debuted the live version of their act at the Dresden Music Festival in Germany, with the accompaniment of violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

One of the pieces saw Murray cover the classic Van Morrison track 'When Will I Ever Learn to Live in God?'. You can watch it below.

NewWorlds will be released in September, with a North American tour in the works.