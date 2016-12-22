Billy on the Street informs various adults ‘Jacob Tremblay is more successful than you’

Billy on the Street, pretty much the only YouTube channel worth subscribing to, has been doing God’s work frantically running around New York hysterically informing pedestrians about very serious showbiz matters.

The latest season has seen host Billy Eichner joined by Aziz Ansari, Andy Samberg, Lupita N’yongo and Seth Rogen, with his latest guest being 10-year-old wunderkind Jacob Tremblay.

The pair stop random passers-by to remind them that the Room actor is already more successful than them.

The segment is particularly hilarious when other children are brought into the mix:

“What does your kid have?”

“Straight As?”

“What do I care? The New York Times said [Jacob] was ‘fragile and buoyant.’”

Asking another kid what they do:

“Oh I’m just a normal child.”

“YIKES.”

Eichner has proved himself a master satirist of Hollywood - I really hope they let him host the Golden Globes soon.