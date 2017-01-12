James Corden's Carpool Karaoke has become a runaway success, starting out as a throwaway chat show segment but quickly becoming a pop cultural event watched by many hundreds of millions around the world and leading to a dedicated show of its own.

Billy on the Street's Billy Eichner wants a piece of that viral pie, and hit the streets of LA with Corden this week to test out some new games.

Billy kicked off with a 'Curbside Conga Line' before suggesting the way more esoteric 'White People Holding Maracas', 'Sharing A Salad With Thandie Newton' and, my personal favourite, 'Comedians Sit In Silence With Chrissy Teigan'.

"That's right I want that lip sync battle money!" Eichner yelled.

Corden was a good sport as Eichner laid into him, telling a passer by "Of course [you recognise him], he sits in that goddamn car and sings songs with Chewbacca mom."

"It doesn't have to be good it just has to autoplay on Facebook!" he shouted, getting increasingly desperate, 'You'll share this with your dumb relatives won't you!"