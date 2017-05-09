The trailer for Blade Runner 2049 has finally arrived.

The highly-anticipated sequel to a cinematic classic is closing quarters, with this first look promising that Denis Villeneuve's turn on directing duties will deliver something no less visually astounding, having already found his fair share of acclaim with the likes of Sicario and Arrival.

It'll have to be seen whether he can maintain the look over the course of the entire film, but even in this tiny glimpse, Villeneuve's already perfectly captured the cold, foggy aesthetics of the original spliced in with a dash of that iconic neon glow.

We've also been finally offered a premise, which - as the new title suggests - takes place thirty years after the events of the original film; with Ryan Gosling stepping in as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a long-buried secret which could potentially plunge an already fractured society into total chaos.

The discovery puts him on a journey to seek out Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), the LAPD blade runner who's now been missing for the past 30 years. The film also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, and Mackenzie Davis.

With a script penned by original Blade Runner screenwriter Hampton Fancher and Dave Green (also co-writer on the upcoming Alien: Covenant), there's hope this sequel won't be drowned within Blade Runner's momentous shadow; especially with Warner Bros.' show of confidence in moving the project ahead of its shaky previous January 2018 release date.

Though the trailer is very elusive when it comes to spilling any plot details, we've done our best to decipher what secrets may be in store.

Blade Runner 2049: A shot-by-shot breakdown of the gorgeous trailer







20 show all Blade Runner 2049: A shot-by-shot breakdown of the gorgeous trailer





































1/20 Business as Usual 30 years may have passed, but LA still looks relatively unchanged in that time. Hey, even Atari still seems to be doing business.

2/20 The Replicant Centre We never really saw much of the replicant world in Blade Runner, outside of the four escaped individuals and Rachael, so this film seems to promise a real look at the inner workings of the industry.

3/20 Wallace Jared Leto's Wallace looks like he's a major figure behind the production of replicants. His talk of replicants as being a "disposable workforce" is a clear indication this film is going to be asking some pretty big questions about capitalism.

4/20 Replicant Birth Something else we never actually saw in Blade Runner: the birth of a replicant, which seems like a deeply traumatic experience.

5/20 "Happy Birthday" OK, so Wallace is definitely the villain here.

6/20 "That's what we do here. We keep order." Robin Wright's clearly playing Officer K (Ryan Gosling)'s commander, though it's hard to imagine the two get on.

7/20 A Bloody Bad Time Everything we've seen so far of K seems to be a reflection of Deckard, and this look of inner turmoil seems particularly telling. It's but an inevitability, it seems, that K will come to question his role as a Blade Runner.

8/20 Replicant Romance? Here we see K and Ana de Armas' Joi share a tender moment. The hint seems to be she's a replicant, considering she looks an awful lot like the women littered across the city's various advertisements. And considering Robin Wright's character speaks of a "war" that might take place if the barrier between human and replicant is broken, it looks as if their romance could have serious consequences.

9/20 Out There Unlike Blade Runner's strictly LA setting, the sequel expands that geography a little, reportedly to Las Vegas.

10/20 Viva Las Vegas? A theory that is amply backed up by the fact K is seen here entering a building with a big, old 'Vintage Casino' rug. Now, was Las Vegas just gradually abandoned over time, or did something catastrophic take place?

11/20 Deckard Returns A building that appears to be where Deckard (Harrison Ford)'s been hiding out this whole time.

12/20 "I know" The question is: was K originally sent to eliminate Deckard, or has he sought him out by his own means?

13/20 Strike a Pose Judging by the wild fashion and very blank expressions of these two, it seems safe to say the pair are replicants. But what's their agenda?

14/20 Save the Date 6 - 10 - 21... that looks an awful lot like a date. So what happened in 2021? And why would someone carve that into a rock? Is this a grave? Presumably we'll get some explanation as to what happened to Rachael from the first film...

15/20 "Bring it to me" Wallace's henchperson seems to take the form of Sylvia Hoeks' character, who also looks pretty replicant-y. What's "it"? Does it have something to do with that date?

16/20 Deckard's Dog? Not ranking that dog's chances of surviving highly, to be honest.

17/20 Dave Bautista His character's a complete mystery so far..

18/20 ... but the shabby door he's seen in front of looks an awful lot like it belongs to this burning shack.

19/20 "You're special" Blade Runner 2049's plot revolves around one earth-shattering secret, clearly. But the indication here is that this secret somehow involves K himself.

20/20 "Your story isn't over yet" So... is K a replicant? That seems the obvious answer, but that's coming pretty close to the original's infamously open-ended question about Deckard's own identity. Could K be something even more unique then?



Blade Runner 2049 hits UK cinemas 6 October 2017.