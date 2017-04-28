Film fans have yet another reason to rush out to see Alien: Covenant when it's released next month - a brand new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 will be screened ahead of it.

So far, the only glimpse we've had at Denis Villeneuve's sequel to Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic was a teaser released late last year, but Scott himself has confirmed to AP that a full trailer will be shown ahead of his very own sequel which follows 2013 prequel Prometheus.

While we only were initially introduced to LAPD Officer K, the new blade runner played by Ryan Gosling, the new trailer will undoubtedly reintroduce fans of the original with Rick Deckard, the character played in the original by Harrison Ford.

Blade Runner 2049 was written by Scott's Alien: Covenant co-writer Michael Green as wel as Hampton Fancher who wrote the original. Starring alongside Gosling and Ford are Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dabe Bautista and Barkhad Abdi.

It will be released in cinemas 12 May.

Blade Runner 2049 - Trailer

Alien: Covenant - which stars Katharine Waterston, Michael Fassbender and James Franco - will be released 18 May.