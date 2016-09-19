Blair Witch writer and director joke about poor opening at the US Box Office

To most box-office analyst’s surprise, the sequel to The Blair Witch Project, titled just Blair Witch, failed to take the expected $20 million at the US box, instead settling for just $9.7 million.

Fortunately, director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett are not too phased by either the box office takings or the negative reviews (the film currently holds a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

“Well, our horror film may have been a disappointment at the box office this weekend, but at least we got overwhelmingly negative reviews,” wrote Barrett on Twitter.

“I told you we should have made that movie about the boring guy who landed a plane in water instead,” replied Winged, referring to Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks’ latest film Sully, currently topping the US box office with a $22 million week.

@Simon_Barrett bro I told you we shoulda made that movie about the boring guy who landed a plane in water instead. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 18 September 2016

@AdamWingard my pitch that it should be a tragedy from the perspective of the geese probably wasn't too commercial in retrospect, either — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) 18 September 2016

Some fans were slightly taken aback by the messages, the duo clarifying they were indeed joking with the internet.

To clarify, I'm hugely proud of our film. But if you can't be sardonically maudlin on Twitter, I'm totally unclear what this site is for — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) 18 September 2016 Ya win some. Ya lose some. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 18 September 2016 Not many people know this but Simon and I turned down making Sully because it wasn't found footage. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 18 September 2016 The tweet about Sully was a joke fyi I love Eastwood movies. I think its great he isnt making disgusting/evil propaganda films anymore. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) 18 September 2016

