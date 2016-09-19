Blair Witch writer and director joke about poor opening at the US Box Office

To most box-office analyst’s surprise, the sequel to The Blair Witch Project, titled just Blair Witch, failed to take the expected $20 million at the US box, instead settling for just $9.7 million.
Fortunately, director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett are not too phased by either the box office takings or the negative reviews (the film currently holds a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
“Well, our horror film may have been a disappointment at the box office this weekend, but at least we got overwhelmingly negative reviews,” wrote Barrett on Twitter.
“I told you we should have made that movie about the boring guy who landed a plane in water instead,” replied Winged, referring to Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks’ latest film Sully, currently topping the US box office with a $22 million week.
Some fans were slightly taken aback by the messages, the duo clarifying they were indeed joking with the internet.
One of the stars of the original Blair Witch film recently spoke candidly about her film becoming a ‘living nightmare’ following the film’s break-out success.
