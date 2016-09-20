After 11 years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are separating.

While the reason for their divorce may remain in the shadows (for now) their relationship blossomed in the most public way imaginable - on screen - the two having met during their time filming Mr and Mrs Smith.

So, how did their on-screen career together progress? In various ways, including cameos, production credits, and playing lovers in difficult relationships. Let’s cast our eyes back to their first film and look at major times their careers entwined.

Mr and Mrs Smith

The film where it all started. Following a break up with Friends actor Jennifer Aniston, Pitt quickly moved on when filming the Doug Liman, stating he "fell in love" on set. Mr and Mrs Smith, of course, tells the story of a married couple - both contract killers - suffering from the boredom of married life.

A Mighty Heart

An adaptation of Mariane Pearl's memoir of the same name, the film featured Angelina as Mariane - the French journalist kidnapped by Terrorists in Pakistan in 2002 - while Brad produced the film. While the film was a hit with the critics, accusations of whitewashing hit the film on release, Orville Lloyd Douglas criticising the film for having ‘Jolie who is white’ playing Pearl ‘who is mixed race’.

By The Sea

Then, of course, there was By The Sea, the IMDB synopses for the film reading: “A couple tries to repair their marriage while staying at a hotel in France.” The film marks one of the few times Angelina went by the name Angelina Jolie Pitt, and will likely be the last time she ever does. Despite the pair’s huge on-screen presence, the film was a flop at the cinema.

Catch up with all the latest on the pair's split here.