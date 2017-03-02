  1. Culture
Brad Pitt didn’t attend the Oscars because he was busy sculpting

He's apparently been at it for 10 days

You might not know this, but Brad Pitt actually had a Best Picture win at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Moonlight, which picked up the top prize after a dozen execs put their heads together and managed to correctly read an envelope, was produced by his Plan B Entertainment production company.

Pitt was nowhere to be seen at the Dolby Theater on the night and now we know why: he was deep into a sculpting session.

The actor was holed up creating a sculpture at British artist Thmas Houseago’s Frogtown studio nearby in LA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt has apparently been at it for 10 days, and I for one am very excited to find out what it is he’s been working on: hopefully some kind of nativity scene but with all his various blockbuster characters playing the biblical roles.

Sculpture aside, Pitt is also busy acting and producing - yesterday seeing the first trailer drop for his Netflix comedy War Machinein which he plays the lead.

