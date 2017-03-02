You might not know this, but Brad Pitt actually had a Best Picture win at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Moonlight, which picked up the top prize after a dozen execs put their heads together and managed to correctly read an envelope, was produced by his Plan B Entertainment production company.

Pitt was nowhere to be seen at the Dolby Theater on the night and now we know why: he was deep into a sculpting session.

The actor was holed up creating a sculpture at British artist Thmas Houseago’s Frogtown studio nearby in LA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt has apparently been at it for 10 days, and I for one am very excited to find out what it is he’s been working on: hopefully some kind of nativity scene but with all his various blockbuster characters playing the biblical roles.

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

Sculpture aside, Pitt is also busy acting and producing - yesterday seeing the first trailer drop for his Netflix comedy War Machine, in which he plays the lead.