You might not know this, but Brad Pitt actually had a Best Picture win at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.
Moonlight, which picked up the top prize after a dozen execs put their heads together and managed to correctly read an envelope, was produced by his Plan B Entertainment production company.
Pitt was nowhere to be seen at the Dolby Theater on the night and now we know why: he was deep into a sculpting session.
The actor was holed up creating a sculpture at British artist Thmas Houseago’s Frogtown studio nearby in LA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Pitt has apparently been at it for 10 days, and I for one am very excited to find out what it is he’s been working on: hopefully some kind of nativity scene but with all his various blockbuster characters playing the biblical roles.
Sculpture aside, Pitt is also busy acting and producing - yesterday seeing the first trailer drop for his Netflix comedy War Machine, in which he plays the lead.
