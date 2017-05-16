Brad Pitt has assured fans he is coping with his divorce from Angelina Jolie and the couple are focused on “keeping the ship afloat” for their six children.

The actor has kept a low profile since the news Jolie was filing for a divorce emerged last September but did open up about the split in an unusually candid interview with GQ at the beginning of May. He revealed he had given up drinking and started therapy.

In a second interview, Pitt has now reassured fans he is not suicidal and has come to accept the fact divorce is part and parcel of life.

“I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide,” the 53-year-old actor told Associated Press. “We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better.”

Pitt, who appears in and helped to produce forthcoming film War Machine, said he was “figuring out the new configuration of our family.”

Jolie and Pitt have six children together, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Kids are everything,” he said of their children. “Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

“I'm not suicidal or something,” he added while laughing. “There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, citing irreconcilable differences, and marking an end to their decade-long relationship and two-year marriage. News of their divorce dominated headlines with fans lamenting the demise of “Brangelina”.

1/6 “I think it's a reality of marriage that you go through hard times and that you have to embrace those hard times and challenges and know that it's a part of your marriage and it’s the pulling through together that actually makes the bond.” - Jolie AFP/Getty Images

2/6 “There's a more profound feeling when I look back at all the things my wife and I have gone through; all the successes and failures and great passions and great fights and that we have that together is something I can’t quite get my arms around but, to me, it’s much more enticing than the newness of relationships.” - Pitt Getty

3/6 “[Brad] has expanded my life in ways I never imagined. We built a family. He is not just the love my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear.” - Jolie Getty Images

4/6 “One of the greatest, smartest things I ever did was give my kids Angie as their mom.” - Pitt Getty Images for Cinema for Peac

5/6 “You get together and you're two individuals and you feel inspired by each other, you challenge each other, you complement each other, drive each other beautifully crazy.' - Jolie Getty Images

6/6 There are no secrets at our house. We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it" - Pitt Getty Images

According to divorce papers, Hollywood’s golden couple broke up just five days before the actress filed for legal separation. Jolie requested legal custody of the children and requested that Pitt is granted visitation.

Speaking to GQ at the beginning of May, Pitt said he and his estranged wife were in the process of working out the visitation rights for their children.

“I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called,” he said. “And you know, after all that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best.”

In November, the FBI said Pitt would face no charges over an alleged altercation with his son Maddox on the couple’s private plane days before Jolie filed for divorce. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also reportedly probed the actor but closed the investigation with no finding of abuse.

Pitt also told the publication he and Jolie had decided to abandon the path of “vitriolic hatred” and work through their issues together, saying they were devoted to resolving matters amicably and in the private domain.

Pitt admitted he had recently started therapy, saying: “I love it. I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.”

The actor confessed to heavy drinking and smoking cannabis in the past and revealed he had replaced wine with cranberry juice and fizzy water. Pitt admitted to detaching himself emotionally from other people, saying: "I'm personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I'm much better at covering up".