Following the news that Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt yesterday, several British tabloids reported the (almost certainly scurrilous rumour) that it was in part down to him having an affair with Allied co-star Marion Cotillard.

It was either bad timing, excellent timing or with a disregard for showbiz news, then (depending on your level of cynicism), that Paramount tweeted out a new teaser for Allied last night.

Here’s the tweet, which capitalises on the pair’s names and features plenty of kissing:

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in #Allied. Watch a new look and see it in theatres November 23rd. pic.twitter.com/m2tAbcoy2u — Allied Movie (@AlliedMovie) 20 September 2016

And the inevitable responses:

Pitt and Cotillard star in Allied as intelligence officers who fall in love and start a family, but run into marital trouble when war breaks out in London.

The TV spot will air Tuesday night during NBC's ensemble drama This Is Us, and according to a Hollywood Reporter source, the plan to put it online last night ahead of the TV broadcast had long been in the works.

Official synopsis:

ALLIED is the story of intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt), who in 1942 North Africa encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.

The Robert Zemeckis-directed film opens in cinemas on 23 November.