There was always a concern the British public simply wouldn't have the appetite for Bridget Jones and her charming life of mishaps.

Those fears have been quickly laid to rest, though, with sequel Bridget Jones's Baby arriving on the scene with a record-breaking UK debut; amassing an impressive £8.11 million weekend, making it the country's biggest ever September opening. That beats the previous record holder, the Tom Hardy-starring Legend, by £3 million; having debuted at £5.19 million last year.

The film has so far enjoyed strong critical success, with most deeming the film more than a worthy successor to the franchise, so it's likely Bridget Jones's Baby will continue to dominate the UK box office in the coming week - settling in nicely in the top spot above horror Blair Witch and doc The Beatles: Eight Days A Week.

Great news for studio Universal, with director Sharon Maguire keen to continue the franchise with a fourth installment, as "there are loads of chapters in Bridget’s life we haven’t had." Though the classic Brit comedy series may have competitor in the pipeline, with Working Title co-chairman Eric Fellner revealing he's been in frequent conversation about a sequel to Love Actually. A sequel Colin Firth himself would be keen to join with the right script.

Fans of Helen Fielding's original Bridget Jones books will be pleased to know the author has confirmed an accompanying novel to Bridget Jones's Baby, subtitled The Diaries, will be hitting shelves 11 October.