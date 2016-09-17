Former Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey has suggested that, if he was to return to the world of television, it would be as the producer of his own series.

We spoke to the actor ahead of new sequel Bridget Jones's Baby, in which he stars as relationship guru Jack Qwant, and asked if he could be lured back to the small screen.

"If I were doing TV again, it would be probably cable," he said. "There's ten to 12 to 15 episodes. It's really challenging to do 24-25 for everybody."

He added: "There's a tremendous amount of material I'm developing that is really more cable oriented. I think that would be the thing next - producing and directing and putting the team together, certainly."

Dempsey starred as Dr Derek Shephard in Shonda Rhimes' medical TV series Grey's Anatomy and was dramatically written out in 2015 after 11 seasons.

Bridget Jones's Baby sees Renée Zellweger return as the literary character who first appeared on cinema screens in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary. While Colin Firth has reprised his role of Mark Darcy, Hugh Grant decided not to return as Daniel Cleaver - something that Firth revealed left him unsure to begin with.

The film is in cinemas now.